West Bengal: House passes KMC Bill to allow repair, maintenance of old buildings

The Assembly on Friday passed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which gives the corporation legal power to ensure the repair and maintenance of old and dilapidated buildings in the city. State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said the city has several dilapidated buildings which need urgent repair.

“Through this Bill, we will urge KMC to form a committee and examine the buildings so repair work can be undertaken. KMC will be given a time frame under which these buildings will have to be repaired,” Hakim said.

“It is felt that mere demolition of a dangerous building under relevant provision of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, will cause hardship to its occupants,” the Bill stated.