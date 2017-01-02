West Bengal: Homestay policy likely to be tabled in next cabinet meeting

The West Bengal government’s much anticipated ‘homestay policy’ will be ready to be placed in the next cabinet meeting. The policy aims to boost the state’s micro and small entrepreneurs (MSEs) by engaging the local work force, while facilitating middle class tourism in the state’s tourism hotspots said officials. “The homestay policy permits tourists to board and lodge with local residents and get an instant feel of the society and culture there. This gives a chance for the residents to have a mean of livelihood as well,” an official. “The intention is to spread the homestay culture in Bengal only for a growing footfall of foreign tourists.”

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The decision to have a seperate policy for ‘homestays’ came months after the budgetary allocation four tourism was increased by 25 times since the 2010 budget. Promotion of homestays was a key feature in the plan and in his budget speech, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra allocated Rs 295 crore to the tourism department.

While the notion of promoting homestays, as a way of boosting local economy is popular globally, the state government has admitted that it would take a while to get middle class Bengali tourists to warm up to the idea. Officials said that as a result, the policy was framed.

The policy includes different angles – legal and safety, food and accommodation, rent as well as tour guides for the guests, said officials. “The policy has been framed in accordance with the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tourism Minister Gautam Deb. The homestays permits tourists to board and lodge with local residents and get an instant feel of the society and culture there. This gives a chance to the residents to have a mean of livelihood as well,” a tourism department source said.

Meanwhile, Deb alleged that demonetisation had impacted tourism in the state in a negative way. “That was a hasty and arbitrary decision. They did not even think what the effect of demonetisation would be on the economy. The tourism industry in Bengal faced severe problem after the declaration of demonetisation on November 8,” Deb said.

The minister criticised Centre’s effort to bring cashless economy. “Most of the homestays in Bengal are dependent on cash transaction. They will not able to do business. The prime minister is destroying the industry here,” Deb further said.

The families involved in homestay would be brought under Bread & Breakfast Scheme, which will help them by having a tie-up with Incredible India. Also, plans are being framed to begin community development and organic farming in these places – Darjeeling, Lamahata, Purulia, Bankura, Mandarmoni and in many other places. The hills of Bengal are example of such places where homestay is popular among tourists.

Several homestays have come up in the settlements in North Bengal, mainly in the Dooars region — the floodplains and foothills of the eastern Himalayas in north-east India around Bhutan.