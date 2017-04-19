West Bengal: Govt set to introduce e-pension for primary, secondary teachers

THE STATE government is introducing an online e-pension system for primary, secondary teachers and non-teaching staff, which will benefit nearly 4 lakh employees in the education sector.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the online facility would bring in transparency and cut down delay in receiving pensions.

“Bengal is introducing an online e-pension system for primary and secondary teachers and non-teaching staff, which will benefit nearly 4 lakh employees in the education sector. At present, it takes around two to three years to receive a Pension Payment Order due to the manual nature of verification by different authorities,” Mamata said in her Facebook page. “With our new e-pension portal, the whole process will be online and paperless, bringing total transparency and cutting down on time,” she added.

The CM also informed that gratuity would be paid to the teachers and non-teaching staff on the day of their retirement.

“Gratuity will be paid immediately on the date of retirement and pension will be released in the bank account on due date ie immediately after completion of first month after retirement,” the chief minister wrote.

The new initiative is a part of the state government’s e-governance activity, which it undertook in 2012, Mamata said.

