West Bengal: Govt school teacher aspirants should undergo police verification, medical tests, says Partha Chatterjee

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said aspiring primary school teachers would have to go through police verification and medical testing before getting their appointment letter.

Speaking on the sidelines of a primary school teachers’ convention, the education minister said the measures were aimed at knowing whether candidates are fit for duty, and to ensure they have no criminal cases against them.

“It is necessary for aspiring candidates. We have said that before receiving the appointment letter, the candidate has to go through police verification and medical tests. We will announce the procedure for this verification and test later. But we want to do this,” Chatterjee said.

Asked about the need for police verification, he said: “If such measures are required for other government employees, why not for primary teachers? Every government employee needs to go through police verification. This will be followed here as well.”

The education minister also said the state government was formulating a new transfer policy for primary school teachers.

“We are also bringing a new transfer policy, where women candidates will be given preference to select the district where they want to work. We will try to appoint a candidate in a school situated in their district. This will reduce instances of teachers taking transfers to other districts and coming back. This new policy will ensure proper appointment of teachers,” he said.

Chatterjee further asked students willing to run student unions to attend classes regularly.

“Education should be the first priority for students. First, they need to achieve the required attendance to run student bodies in colleges. This will only happen when you attend classes. Students with only 2 to 3 per cent attendance will not qualify to contest in students’ union elections,” he said.

Chatterjee further said the state government is in favour of adopting St Xavier’s model for student union polls to keep campuses free of political parties.

“Discussions are on in this regard. It requires experimentation. We will follow other institutes which have apolitical student unions, and take their experience into account,” he said.

It may be noted that political parties have no role to play in student elections at St. Xavier’s College.

In an earlier interview with a Bengali news channel, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had described the St Xavier’s model as “good”, and had asked Chatterjee to see if it could be adopted in state university-affiliated colleges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now