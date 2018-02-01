West Bengal govt proposes Rs 100-cr corpus for farmers, hike in their pension

Finance Minister Amit Mitra tables the state Budget for the year 2017-18 in the Assembly on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Finance Minister Amit Mitra tables the state Budget for the year 2017-18 in the Assembly on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday proposed Rs 100 crore for a special corpus to ensure that farmers get due price of their produce.

Tabling the State Budget for the financial year 2018-19 in the Assembly, Mitra said: “During bumper production of food grains and vegetables, we have seen that many times there is a crash in the prices and the farmers have to make distress sale. To ensure that farmers get due price of their produce and do not have to make distress sale, the honourable chief minister has decided to create a special corpus to assist farmers in such event. I propose to provide Rs 100 crore for this purpose.”

A total of over Rs 2.14 lakh crore was allotted in the budget, which was aimed at relieving financial constraints of farmers. With the objective of increasing social security of old farmers, Mitra proposed a hike in their monthly pension from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000.

“I also propose to increase the number of beneficiaries of this pension annually from 66,000 to 1,00,000. As a result, 34,000 more farmers will be provided with old age pension,” the finance minister said. Besides, Mitra also proposed exemption of mutation fee for agricultural land sold for agrarian purposes.

To revive tea industries in the state, Mitra proposed to exempt tea gardens from paying agricultural tax for 2018-19 and the next financial year. “I also propose to give full exemption of tea gardens from paying education cess and rural employment cess in the next financial year,” he added.

Stamp duty has been reduced from 6 per cent to 5 per cent for rural housing and from 7 per cent to 6 per cent for urban housing for properties valued between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

On creation of employment, Mitra said that the state has been able to create more than 8.5 lakh jobs in 2017-18 despite the adverse impact of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonetisation. “Despite the unplanned and hasty implementation of GST and the adverse impact of demonetisation on the people, we have been able to create 8 lakh 92 thousand jobs,” Mitra said.

The minister added that the loss to the state in the first six months post implementation of the GST was Rs 1,850 crore, out of which only Rs 1,000 crore was paid, PTI reported.

Announcing two new schemes, ‘Rupashree’ and ‘Manabik’, Mitra said: “I propose to extend one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 to those families having a girl child with an annual income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for their marriage after they attain 18 years of age. This dream scheme of the chief minister has been named Rupashree. This will benefit around 6 lakh families annually. I propose to provide Rs 1,500 crore for his scheme,” Mitra said. Under ‘Manabik’, a new monthly pension scheme for persons with disability, Rs 1,000 will be provided to 2,00,000 people. The state government has allotted Rs 250 crore for this purpose, he said. The government also proposed to increase the annual scholarship from Rs 750 to Rs 1000 for girls under Kanyashree scheme.

Budget pro-poor: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state budget for 2018-19 is aimed at helping the poor and providing social security to them.

At a post-budget press conference here, Mamata also said the key exercise was more focussed on the agriculture sector while the recently concluded ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ was directed at the industry.

The budget would help create employment opportunities, the chief minister said.

With the panchayat polls in the state due in the middle of the year, Mamata said, “Don’t construe that since this is the election year, the budget was made keeping that in mind.”

The CM said that the idea of focussing on the agriculture sector was that the state’s economy comprised more than 80 per cent villages. “We are planning more schemes for them,” she said.

