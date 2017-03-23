West Bengal govt must reveal amount spent to defend corrupt ministers: Mannan

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her failure to act against the ministers accused in the Narada sting case, calling on the state government to reveal the amount of public money spent on fighting cases in favour of “corrupt ministers”.

“Whether it is Saradha scam or Narada, the TMC government was desperate in its attempts to stop CBI frominvestigating the corruption cases. Instead of taking action against accused ministers, the government is spending taxpayers’ money to fight those cases. I want to ask who gave the state government the right to use taxpayers’ money to fight cases in favour of corrupt ministers.

We want to know how much money they have spent on fighting these corruption cases in various courts,” Mannan said in the Assembly. Demanding the resignation of the accused state ministers, the CPM leader said his party would soon approach Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to call for the sacking of the “tainted ministers”.

“We cannot expect Banerjee to do that, as she is trying her best to defend them,” Mannan said.

