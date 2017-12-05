West Bengal govt must first submit accounts of funds already released: BJP MP Babul Supriyo

BJP leaders Babul Supriyo and Kailash Vijayvargiya at state party head office in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul BJP leaders Babul Supriyo and Kailash Vijayvargiya at state party head office in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul

Reacting to allegations that the Centre is yet to release funds for welfare projects, BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Monday said the state government should first submit an account of usage of money it had already received.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: “The state government should submit the UC (Utilisation Certificate) first and then say these.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre is yet to release Rs 13,714.32 crore to the state under several welfare projects. Supriyo alleged that the state government had not only renamed central projects as its own, but also failed to submit an account of usage of those funds.

“The chief minister has been touring the districts, saying she had been giving people rice at Rs 2 per kg, but the truth is that Food Corporation of India (FCI) was buying the rice at Rs 33 per kg of which the Centre was providing Rs 29.67 per kg. The state was paying Re 1 per kg. In spite of the Centre paying 91 per cent subsidy, the state government did not even mention its contribution,” he said.

Similarly, Supriyo said wheat was procured by FCI at Rs 24 per kg, of which the Centre was paying Rs 21.45 per kg and consumers were paying Rs 2 per kg. “The state government has no contribution in this, but is trying to take all the credit,” he said.

He also held some printed documents as he spoke of how much money was allotted for central projects such as housing schemes, NREGA and Swachh Bharat and Amrut. “We will raise the issue in Parliament,” Supriyo said.

