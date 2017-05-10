West Bengal Governor stable: Belle Vue

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who was admitted to a private hospital and underwent minor surgery after bleeding from the nose, continues to be stable. A medical bulletin issued by Belle Vue Clinic on Tuesday said: “The condition of the Governor is stable hemodynamically and he is cheerful. There is no active bleeding from his nose. He had peaceful sleep last night. Today he had light breakfast with fruit juice. His condition is being constantly monitored by a Medical Board.”

The Governor was rushed to the hospital around 7.30 am on May 7, when the 82-year-old started bleeding from his nose. He underwent a two-hour surgery later the same day.

Raj Bhavan press secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national secretary

Rahul Sinha had visited the Governor and prayed for his speedy recovery.

