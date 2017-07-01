West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi accepts Gurung’s resignation from GTA

GOVERNOR KESHARI Nath Tripathi on Friday accepted the resignation of GJM chief Bimal Gurung, as the CEO of Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA). Sources said Tripathi gave his consent after the resignation was accepted by the government.

“The Governor had sent Gurung’s resignation letter to the government. It accepted the same and sent it back to the Governor for his approval. Today, he gave his consent,” said a source. On Thursday, the state government had accepted Gurung’s resignation and forwarded the letter to the Governor.

On Monday, three GTA members had visited Tripathi at Raj Bhavan to submit resignation letters of 43 GJM members, including Gurung, who had quit the semi-autonomous administrative body on June 23. Besides Gurung, the resignations of all others had been accepted earlier this week.

