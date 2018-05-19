Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Roy (42), who was a government school teacher at Rahatpur High Madrasa, was deployed as a presiding officer at an election booth in Itahar area in North Dinajpur district. He went missing on the polling day and his body was found a day later on the railway tracks.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: May 19, 2018 1:55:22 am
West Bengal government announces monetary aid for panchayat poll violence victims’ families The family members of 14 people who died will get Rs 2 lakh each. (Representational image)

The West Bengal government Friday announced monetary compensation for 14 people who were killed on Monday during panchayat polls. “The state government has decided to compensate the family of presiding officer Rajkumar Roy with Rs 5 lakh and to provide a job to his wife. The family members of 14 people who died will get Rs 2 lakh each,” a senior state government officer said.

Roy (42), who was a government school teacher at Rahatpur High Madrasa, was deployed as a presiding officer at an election booth in Itahar area in North Dinajpur district. He went missing on the polling day and his body was found a day later on the railway tracks near Sonadangi area.

