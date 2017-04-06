West Bengal gets its first surgical ICU, inauguration today

Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital has become the first government hospital in the state to have a surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The surgical ICU will be inaugurated tomorrow in National Medical College. It is going to be the first government hospital in the state to get this facility. Gradually, we will introduce it in other government hospitals as well. It is going to deal with critical patients who would require surgery,” Director of Health and Services B R Satpathy told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The 20-bed surgical ICU is designed to serve a diverse group of critically ill patients and those in need of surgery. It will be especially useful in handling cases of accident victims who need to undergo complex operations like organ transplants etc., to be taken care of by specialists.

“It’s a path-breaking initiative and we are aiming to make advanced healthcare facilities available in government hospitals,” said a government official.

A health department official, however, expressed scepticism about the administration’s ability to provide enough specialists for such facilities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now