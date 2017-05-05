West Bengal: Four of family commit suicide, relative held

FOUR MEMBERS of a family allegedly committed suicide in Majhipara, Hooghly, Thursday morning. A relative, Ranjan Pandit, was arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Rabin Pandit (45), Kalpana Pandit (40), their daughter Susmita (21) and son Sushoban (19). Police said a suicide note recovered — suspected to be written by Sushoban — held Ranjan Pandit responsible for the deaths.

Sources said 28-year-old Ranjit and Susmita, both cousins, were allegedly in a relationship. “The girl was allegedly pregnant… the family may have taken the extreme step fearing social humiliation…,” said a police officer. “The accused has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. He has confessed about his relationship with his cousin,” the officer added.

