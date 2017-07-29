Four held for ‘duping’ US citizens posing as call centre employees

WITH THE arrest of four persons, the Kolkata Police on Friday claimed to have busted a racket, in which the accused — posing as call centre employees — duped US citizens. “Following a tip-off, police raided an apartment in the Entally area and arrested four persons. While accused Salman Tarique (24) is a resident of Beniapukur, Mohammed Zahid (21) is from Alimuddin Street, Sheik Sharukh (22) from Topsia and Mohammed Zunaid Khan (19) from Entally. They used to work with Salman and dupe US citizens online, operating under the garb of a call centre,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Two laptops, four mobile phones, three hard disks and one pendrive were confiscated from the call centre during the raid. The accused have been remanded to police custody till August 9.

Police said that posing as employees of fake call centre ‘EPC Tech Heal’, they would call US citizens on Skype and tell the victim that his computer is on the verge of being hacked. “They would promise to fix the situation and demand between $ 50 to $ 200. The victim would then be asked to download apps like Teamviewer, AnyDesk or Supremo on his computer, following which, Salman and his associates would take full control of the computer, forcing the victim to pay any amount they asked to get his system freed,” said Garg.

The money would have to be deposited through channels like Moneygram and Western Union Money Transfer, he added.

“On certain situations, the accused would also convince the victim in parting with his debit and credit card details, using which, they would further siphon off money,” said Garg.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App