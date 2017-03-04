West Bengal: Former Army man dies while trying to board lift

A 76-YEAR-old former Army man died while he was allegedly trying to board a lift of his building in Kasba area of south Kolkata on Friday. Police sources said that Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, a retired colonel, slipped when he was trying to board a lift and fell down from the fourth floor around 10.30 am.

Chakraborty was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

No complaint has been lodged yet, police said. “Prima facie, it appears to be an accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A probe into the matter is on,” a police officer told The Indian Express.