West Bengal: Five killed in truck-car collision at Deganga

Five persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in North 24 Parganas district Sunday, police said. The incident took place this evening at Deganga, when the vehicle, carrying eight people, was travelling to Haroa from Baduria, the police said. The occupants of the vehicle were going there to visit a fair, they said.

While three persons died on the spot, two other passengers succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas P Sudhakar said. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Barasat, he said. The truck was seized but the driver fled, he added.

