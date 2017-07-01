Fire at Chittaranjan hospital, no casualty

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of old surgical building of Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital in K0lkatta on Friday.

Source said the fire broke out around 8.20 am. Dense smoke was seen billowing out from an air-conditioner, following which the fire department was informed, they said. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 8.55 am.

No casualty was reported. “No patient was admitted on that floor. It was only used as a nursing training facility. Due to some technical snag in the air-conditioner, the fire broke out,” said a police official.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a small plastic recycling factory in Liluah, Howrah.

As per sources, one of the staff, who was outside the factory, noticed flames around 8 am, following which he alerted other locals. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and within half-an-hour the blaze was brought under control. The factory has been partially gutted though none got injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

