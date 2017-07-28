‘Fake’ tweet on Basirhat violence: Court awards anticipatory bail to RSS leader Rakesh Sinha

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha was on Thursday granted anticipatory bail in a case involving him being tagged by BJP leader Nupur Sharma in a tweet in which she had passed off a picture of 2002 Gujarat riots as one of violence in Basirhat.

A complaint had been filed by one Manoj Singh, a resident of Shakespeare Sarani police station area, against Sharma, Sinha and two other BJP leaders after the tweet was published. Sinha was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity in two groups), 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage feelings of any class) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), following which he moved court on July 21.

“He has been granted bail by the court today,” his counsel Brajesh Jha told The Indian Express. As per the case diary, custodial interrogation is not required, and the city sessions court granted him anticipatory bail on this ground,” said his counsel.

“Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering up Basirhat violence, sharing media images of the riots. Hope they report this to WB police too,” the tweet had said.

Meanwhile BJP Delhi spokesperson Nupur Sharma was also granted bail in the same case on Wednesday. The anticipatory bail was granted at the district and session court in Bankshall court premises.

