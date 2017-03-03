West Bengal: Fake Rs 2,000 notes of face value Rs 56 lakh seized from Fancy Market, five arrested

Five persons were held in the case. Subham Dutta Five persons were held in the case. Subham Dutta

THE POLICE on Thursday seized fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 with a face value of Rs 56,74,000 from Fancy Market in Khidderpore area of Kolkata. This is the biggest such haul in Kolkata after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were banned in November, last year. “Five persons were arrested by the anti-rowdy squad today. They had gathered at the Fancy Market to buy cellphones. The fakes notes are of 2,000 denomination… We are investigating if the notes were printed locally… from where they got the paper, colours and other materials,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

The five have been identified as Manuar Molla alias Ujjal, Abul Kalam Azad alias Suraj, Sk Eklash Ahmed, Balai Mondal alias Joy and Syed Rehan.

“Other then Syed Rehan, who is from Bankura, the others belong to Howrah district. We are monitoring their background,” said Garg.

“Manuar Molla is likely the leader of the gang. He is a historysheeter and was earlier arrested in Mumbai in a case of gold smuggling. We will get in touch with the Mumbai Police for more details… The five will be produced before a court tomorrow where police will appeal for their custody,” said a police officer.

Police said the gang had booked a few expensive cellphones from a shop in Fancy Market and had come to collect the same when they were arrested. “When they paid for the cellphones, the shopkeeper found the notes to be fake. They soon contacted the police. A team rushed to the spot and recovered the money from them,” said the officer. The notes carried the name “State Bank of India”.

Recently, the BSF has recovered fake currency notes of face value Rs 2 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000 in Malda district. The alleged kingpin of the racket, Umar Faruk, has been arrested.