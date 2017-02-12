West Bengal: Ex-minister sacked as college council chief

Former state minister Abdul Karim Chowdhury was, on Friday, sacked as president of the governing body of North Dinajpur’s Islampur College and chairpersonship of the North Bengal Development Council. The action comes days after violence in the college, between rival factions of the Trinamool Chhatra Prarishad (TMCP) – the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The dispute was over the election to the post of general secretary of the students’ union of the college. Ten students and five police personnel were injured in the violence.

TMC MLA from Islampur Kanailal Agarwal had blamed former Chowdhury for the violence. “He is the governing body chairman, Chowdhury should be questioned why such violence took place in the campus. This is unfortunate,” Agarwal had said.

Chowdhury in turn blamed Agarwal. “There is something fishy about his presence in his constituency. Both groups had agreed that the general secretary would be our choice and they would provide the candidate for assistant general secretary. Now it seems that they want to field candidates for both the posts,”Chowdhury had said.