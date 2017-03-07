West Bengal: Ex-minister files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Trinamool Congress leader and former state power minister Manish Gupta on Monday filed nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat at the state Assembly. Flanked by senior TMC leaders, Gupta submitted the papers to the Assembly Speaker. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made him the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant following Mithun Chakraborty’s resignation.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 17.

Gupta’s name was finalised by Banerjee during a core committee meeting held recently at the chief minister’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Gupta, who is the former state chief secretary, was made the power minister in 2011 after he defeated former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya from Jadavpur Assembly constituency.

Despite losing the Jadavpur seat in 2016, Gupta was made an adviser in the power department.