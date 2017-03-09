West Bengal: Ex-ED official Manoj Kumar booked in extortion case

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Manoj Kumar on Wednesday has been accused in an extortion case. According to the complainant, Kamal Somani, a chartered accountant Manoj Kumar had led an ED raid against him in 2016. Back then Kumar was an assistant director with the agency. Somani has alleged that a man later extorted Rs 40 lakh from him in connection with the raids.

“On the basis of a letter of complaint a case was registered on February 28, 2017 at Shakespeare Sarani police station. The accused in the case was arrested and further investigation pointed to a possible role of Kumar in the case too,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

The accused who was arrested in connection with the case is Pradip Hirawat. He was arrested earlier this month. Kolkata Police claimed Hirawat was extorting money on behalf of Kumar. Manoj Kumar was not reachable for comment.

The Enforcement Directorate had removed Manoj Kumar from department and from all investigations after Kolkata Police gathered evidence that showed the officer was in contact with Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Chit fund scam accused Gautam Kundu.