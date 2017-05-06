West Bengal: Eight inmates escape from juvenile home in Jalpaiguri, six traced so far

EIGHT INMATES of a government juvenile home in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri escaped on Thursday night, following which six were traced on Friday.

The inmates of Korok Observation and Juvenile Home, located in Kotwali police station area, escaped by making a hole in a wall and climbing a 20-foot boundary wall, police said.

Sources said the incident came to light when an inmate noticed one of the others running out of the campus, following which authorities of the juvenile home and police were informed. A massive search was launched, and within a few hours, six inmates were found, they added.

While three youths were found near a bund along Teesta river located behind the SP’s bungalow, three others were found at Assam More, a spot from where one can board Siliguri-bound vehicles. A search is on to trace the remaining two inmates, said an officer. All inmates are above 9 years of age.

“Eight inmates had escaped the home, six have been brought back. An inquiry is being conducted in the case,” Jalpaiguri District Magistrate (DM) Rachna Bhagat told The Indian Express.

Sources said the inmates used a sharp-edged iron rod to make the hole. They apparently first removed an almirah, which was kept in front of the wall, on the second floor of the building. They made a big hole in the wall and used a bedsheet to climb a 20-foot boundary wall, they said.

“The inmates made a hole large enough to jump out of and run away. The building is surrounded by a 20-foot wall. They also managed to climb the wall,” said a police officer.

While some of the youths, belonging to Assam and Bihar, were lodged at the home for the last six months, others were brought here in the last fortnight. The eight youths were to be sent back to correctional homes of their respective states Friday, superintendent of the home Pronoy Dey said.

Following the incident, a meeting was held to ensure better security at the home.

Sources said the inmates were allegedly upset over growing unrest among other inmates.

However, DM Bhagat said that some of the inmates were feeling homesick.

“I have personally spoken to the inmates who have been traced. Few of them were feeling homesick. There is no allegation of any sort of torture,” she said.

The home houses around 100 children brought by police and NGOs from railway stations and roadsides. WITH PTI

