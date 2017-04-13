West Bengal: ‘Dilip Ghosh lied about educational qualifications’, says Ex-BJP leader lodges complaint with EC

A FORMER BJP state committee member lodged a complaint on Wednesday against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh with Election Commission (EC) and asked the poll panel to take action against Ghosh for allegedly lying about his educational qualifications in election affidavit.

Former BJP leader Ashok Sarkar had filed an RTI on January 25, seeking to know whether Ghosh had passed diploma in Engineering and Technology from Iswarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic College in Jhargram, West Midnapore, as was claimed by him in his affidavit submitted for the state Assembly elections.

Last Friday, Sarkar, who was expelled from the BJP last year, received the RTI reply from the Jhargram college that said Ghosh did not pass the diploma from the college between 1975 and 1990.

In his complaint lodged at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer, Sarkar also asked the Election Commission to cancel Ghosh’s state Assembly membership for “suppressing facts about his educational qualification and declaring false and misleading information.”

“No elected MLA should suppress facts about his educational qualification in his affidavit. This is unacceptable. I asked the EC to take appropriate action against him under Representation of the People Act, 1951 and other statute,” Sarkar told The Indian Express.

When contacted, Ghosh refused to comment on the matter.

