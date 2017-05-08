West Bengal: CPM should first maintain order internally, says Partha Chatterjee

Responding to CPM leader Goutam Deb’s remarks on all parties including TMC to come together to fight BJP, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee Sunday said CPM should first maintain order in its own party.

“First let them solve issues within their party, then we will speak about it. Even today, I saw in newspapers that there are differences of opinion within the party… If they want to fight against anyone, then they must start the fight first. We have been fighting against BJP for a long time, just like we are fighting against CPM and Congress. We do not fight to win elections, but to protect the interests of the people,” Chatterjee said on the sidelines of an event on Sunday.

On Friday, CPM leader Goutam Deb had said that if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee feels she needs the support of the Left in her fight against communal forces, then she must talk to CPM leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Biman Bose. With Deb’s comment ruffling feathers within the party, CPM leader and party MLA Sujan Chakraborty said it was his personal opinion.

“We will continue to fight against TMC and BJP. This is our party’s stand,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now