West Bengal: CPM Burdwan zonal secretary arrested

The CPM zonal committee secretary of Burdwan was arrested on Sunday in connection with an attack on a police station the previous day, police said. On Saturday, a mob of around 500 people attacked the Ausgram police station, injuring three police personnel and damaging property. Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Chanchal Garai was arrested in connection with the incident.

The latest arrest was of Suresh Hembram Guskar. On Saturday, Anubrata Mondal, a local TMC leader, had blamed the CPM for the unrest in the area.

Meanwhile, the attack on the police station garnered statewide attention. “One of my colleagues was beaten to the ground and punched in the jaw. They pelted us with stones,” said Dipak Pal, Sub-Inspector, Ausgram police station. Pal, who was the duty officer at the police station, burst into tears while describing the incident to a local TV channel — prompting the Bengal government to take immediate note of the incident.

A senior official at Nabanna said: “The chief minister has asked the district administration and the police brass to look into the incident. Protests that vandalise public property will not be tolerated, just as administration and police conspiring to keep the voice and concerns of the people unheard won’t be tolerated. If outsiders have used the situation to create further unrest, that too will be investigated.”

Meanwhile local residents demanded that the police personnel, including the inspector-in-charge and other officers in the area, be transferred.

The demand comes in wake of protests against the construction of a shop inside a local school premises under “police-politician nexus”.

The police have, however, denied that the attack was a fallout of the incident.