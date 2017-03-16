West Bengal: Couple held in infant abduction case

A couple accused of kidnapping an infant from a government hospital was arrested on Wednesday and produced in court, which remanded them in police custody till March 24.

Police claimed that the woman Chinmoyee Beiz had confessed. However, her husband, Prashanto Beiz, while being escorted from the court, said, “We have been framed. He (the infant) is our own.”

On Tuesday, an infant was recovered from their home at Bagmari near Manicktala following a tip-off. It is yet to established if the infant “rescued” from the home is the same as the one who was “abducted” from the hospital. Police said a DNA test will be conducted soon to establish parentage. Police had earlier announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information on the abducted child.

“The person who helped in tracing the child will be rewarded but if we discover foul play, then we will take necessary action,” said Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

