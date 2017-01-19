West Bengal: Cops book accused, locals continue protest in Bishnupur

Locals in Bishnupur on Wednesday continued their agitation over an accident that claimed two lives and injured several people on Monday, blocking Bakrahat Road for several hours and damaging public property while calling for the arrest of the accused.

According to police sources, locals did not allow vehicles to pass on Bakrahat-Thakurpukur road for more than four hours, in addition to which they also damaged the police picket in the area and torched police motorcycles. Following this, police said they had arrested the accused in the case.

“We have arrested the main accused who was behind the wheel when the accident took place. The accused has been identified as Kalu Sheikh. He was produced in Alipore court, and has been remanded to police custody for seven days,” said an officer, adding Sheikh has been booked under murder charges.

“It was definitely not a mere road accident. It claimed two lives while many are still critical, so we have booked him under murder charges. However, there are people who have been creating violence despite police action.They have also been arrested to ensure peace in the area,” said an officer from Bishnupur police station.

Three locals have been arrested for disturbing the area and damaging public property, according to sources.

Two persons, including a school kid, were killed and several others injured after a Scorpio’s driver lost control while overtaking a bus from the wrong side on Monday afternoon at Raspunja School More in Bishnupur. The children, along with their guardians, were waiting on the pavement to return home when the accident occurred. Police had initially said more than five people had died, but later said two people were killed and many were in critical condition in the hospital.