West Bengal: Cops arrest owner of bar open past curfew over violent clash

Bidhannagar Police on Sunday arrested Jagjit Singh, owner of at least 15 bars in the city, in connection with a brawl at Shimmers bar in Salt Lake area on Holi eve.

The police had on March 15 arrested Shimmers’ general manager Paritosh Banerjee and manager Swarup Ghosh in connection with a violent clash between two groups inside the bar. When interrogated on why the establishment was open past curfew hour, the accused allegedly revealed it was kept open on Singh’s instructions.

On March 12, a violent clash had broken out between two groups in the wee hours. One Joheb Khan was badly beaten up by another group headed by one Imtiaz Ali. An FIR was lodged by Khan’s relative, following which Imtiaz was arrested. The FIR had named five people, out of whom Imtiaz was arrested the next day.

Two more persons named in the FIR, Faiyaz and Ravi,were arrested on Monday with two others present at the time of the clash – Pankaj and Vishnu.

Singh, who has been absconding since the clash, was arrested by officials from Electronic Complex police station — under Bidhannagar Commissionerate — and the detective department who had stationed themselves in Delhi. He is likely to be brought to Kolkata on transit remand, sources said.

“After Imtiaz was arrested, we picked up two managers of Shimmers, who revealed the night club was open on instructions of Jagjit Singh. We have sealed the bar,” said an officer.

The rapid growth in the number of such bars – and the fact that they stay open past curfew hours – is seen as a reason for the crime spurt in Bidhannagar, a police officer said.

“We are keeping watch. All police stations have been asked to keep check so bars don’t flout norms. A proper record will be maintained, legal action will be taken if we find bars flouting norms,” Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) Santosh Pandey told The Indian Express.

Singh had earlier been arrested in April 2015 after he allegedly assaulted duty officers of Baguihati police station who had conducted raids at different dance bars on VIP Road. He was soon released on bail.

