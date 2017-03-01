West Bengal: Cop kills self with service revolver in Burdwan

The inspector-in-charge of Salanpur police station in Burdwan district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in his chambers on Tuesday. Police are yet to ascertain why he may have taken his own life.

According to police sources, Siddhartha Ghosal was in his chambers when other officers suddenly heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed to find him bleeding while seated on his chair. The incident took place within minutes of Ghosal entering the police station at around 10 am.

“Prima facie, it’s suicide. He was found sitting on his chair with a bullet injury in his chest. He was declared dead at around 4 pm in the evening,” said a police officer. The body has been sent for post-mortem.