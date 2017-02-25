West Bengal Commission for Women: To reduce cases of sexual harassment, employers need to change thinking

Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Women, Sunanda Mukherjee, on Friday said the higher authorities at a workplace need to change their way of thinking to reduce cases of sexual harassment of women at workplaces.

Speaking at a programme on “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013” organised by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mukherjee said: “A lot of time women employees reach out for help to higher authorities, and most of the time they are turned down. Sometimes people in higher ranks exploit them. This attitude needs to change.”

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 3, 2012 to protect women from sexual harassment at work. This law, according to Mukherjee, is a great leap forward, as the employer had been given full responsibility to handle such cases.

However, she also said there have been widespread lapses in the implementation of the law.

“Internal Complaints Committee has not been set up in most companies, and victims had to face so much agony as well as fear for the loss of their jobs. Women get trapped in various ways in the workplace,” she said.