Mamata Banerjee grants official status to two tribal languages, pays tribute to martyrs

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to martyrs in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul) Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to martyrs in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday granted official status to the Kurukh language spoken by Oraon and Kisan tribes, and the Rajbanshi-Kamtapuri language spoken by the Koch Rajbanshi community, to mark International Mother Language Day. “There are several regional and local languages in the state, and some have multiple dialects. On this International Mother Language Day, I would like to give official recognition to two tribal languages. The Oraon tribe in West Bengal speaks Kurukh, which was declared an endangered language by UNESCO, and there is no written script for Rajbanshi-Kamtapuri. From now on, these two languages will be officially recognised,” said Mamata, during a programme to pay homage to students who had given their life for the Bengali language in Bangladesh in 1952.

Mamata also announced the state government has set up a committee, headed by Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, which would help create a written form for Rajbanshi-Kamtapuri. Lamenting the apathy of a section of people in the state when it came to the Chief Minister said people should not stop reading Bengali. The chief minister lamented the apathy among a section of people in the state when it came to learning or speaking Bengali.

“We forget to talk in Bengali sometimes. We will learn all languages, but why not Bengali also? In English-medium schools, English has to be taught, but Bengali should be learnt also,” she observed.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo posted with her Twitter handle: “Every language is equal. The mother tongue should be the medium to express one’s views. My respect to the martyrs.”

Accompanied by Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Jokey Ahad, as well as eminent artists, the chief minister also paid floral tribute at a memorial in Deshapriya Park, in the memory of the “Language Movement” martyrs.