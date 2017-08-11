West Bengal CM leaves for Delhi; to meet Sonia, Opposition leaders

Mamata has been campaigning aggressively against the BJP and wants to continue with this Opposition unity, which had received a blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed government with the help of BJP. (File photo) Mamata has been campaigning aggressively against the BJP and wants to continue with this Opposition unity, which had received a blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed government with the help of BJP. (File photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday went on a three-day trip to Delhi, where she is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of other Opposition parties on Friday. Mamata’s Delhi trip assumes significance as she has been relentlessly advocating for an alliance of all Opposition parties to oust the BJP from power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had congratulated Congress leader Ahmed Patel for winning the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat and later launched a “BJP Bharat Choro” movement. Mamata is also scheduled to attend an anti-BJP rally in Patna on August 27 and is likely to visit Jharkhand, which is witnessing frequent incidents of attacks on Dalits, on August 30.

Speaking to reporters outside the Kolkata airport, Mamata said, “Today I shall meet the new President of the country as per protocol. Tomorrow (Friday), I will attend the meeting of all central Opposition parties. Besides these, I have some official work in Delhi.”

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said that Mamata’s visit is aimed at strengthening the Opposition unity before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the Opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar losing the Presidential election, a large number of Opposition parties came together, including Trinamool’s arch-rival CPM, to stop the onslaught of BJP.

Mamata has been campaigning aggressively against the BJP and wants to continue with this Opposition unity, which had received a blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed government with the help of BJP.

However, the victory of Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls has given a boost to the possibility of a bigger alliance of major Opposition parties. “@ahmedpatel Ji congratulations for a big fight. Good fight. Good win,” Mamata had tweeted.

“The meeting (with the Opposition parties) will certainly help Mamata to form a bigger platform against the BJP. If not, then it will certainly benefit our party in next year’s panchayat election,” said a senior Trinamool leader on condition of anonymity.

