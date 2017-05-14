West Bengal civic polls: Bombs hurled at polling booth, RAF personnel deployed

Visuals from outside the polling booth in Pujali. ANI photo Visuals from outside the polling booth in Pujali. ANI photo

Bombs were hurled at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas’s Pujali area on Sunday as voting is underway in West Bengal’s seven municipalities. An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was damaged in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

A team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area after the incident. Voting is underway on Darjeeling, Kaliompong, Mirik, Kurseong, Domkol, Raygong and Pujali seats.

There were also reports of minor skirmishes between supporters of different parties in other areas. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is fighting the elections in alliance with the Gorkha National Liberation Front in four seats in the hilly areas.

The elections are crucial for the TMC as the party hopes to consolidate power in Bengal with panchayat polls due next year. BJP national president Amit Shah also visited the state last month to lay ground for the party for the upcoming polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd