West Bengal: CID set to file chargesheet in newborn trafficking case

THE WEST Bengal CID is likely to file a chargesheet in the Baduria newborn trafficking case either at the end of January or early next month.

Sources in the agency said the investigation was on the verge of closure and CID has sufficient evidence against all the 20 accused arrested so far, including gynecologist and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who had contested the last Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation polls. He was later suspended by the party.

“Dr Dilip Ghosh, a resident of Salt Lake and a former BJP leader, will be among those to be chargesheeted. We have substantial evidence against him. He was associated with Sri Krishna Nursing Home in North Kolkata, which used to traffic newborns, for over 21 years,” said an official.

“Along with Dr Dilip Ghosh, Dr Tapan Kumar Biswas and Utapala Byapari will also be charged in the chargesheet… While Byapari, associated with an NGO, was the mediator between the nursing home trafficking newborns and the client, quack Tapan Kumar Biswas was the mastermind in the case,” the official added. “We are at the end of the investigation. We will file a chargesheet by the end of this month or in the first week of February,” he said.

The state CID has unearthed a massive inter-state newborn trafficking racket being carried out by two private clinics at Baduria in North-24 Parganas, with the help of an NGO for the last three years.

Their modus operandi, police said, was to target unmarried mothers and impoverished parents, and convince them to “sell” their unwanted newborns to childless couples using fake documents. Sometimes, they even resorted to smuggling babies after duping their mothers into believing they had delivered stillborns, police added.