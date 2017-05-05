West Bengal: CID arrests two ‘fake doctors’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Thursday arrested two “doctors” with forged documents in north Bengal.

The accused — identified as Khusiinath Haldar and Kaiser Alam — have been charged under forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the IPC. According to sources, Haldar worked at a primary health centre in Madarihat block of Alipurduar, while Kaiser Alam worked in a primary health centre in Chopra, North Dinazpur.

“We informed police officers about ten days ago, after we found their registration documents suspicious. Law will take its own course,” said a state health department official.

The duo were allegedly involved in malpractices in issuing documents such as birth and death certificates, sources said.

Officers had initially conducted raids at both health centres, but while Haldar was held, Alam managed to escape. He was then arrested from his residence in Chopra Bazar, sources said.

The CID is likely to conduct further raids in various districts to trace out other such doctors indulging in malpractices involving forged documents.

“There are doctors who have been practicing with fake licenses across the state. We will definitely take action against them,” an official told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now