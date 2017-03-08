West Bengal child trafficking: BJP workers protest near Assembly for CBI probe

In an attempt to cover this, the state government is using the CID to book our leaders in such cases under false charges. In an attempt to cover this, the state government is using the CID to book our leaders in such cases under false charges.

AROUND 125 BJP workers, including 21 women, were arrested when they staged a protest outside the Assembly on Tuesday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the recent spate of child trafficking cases. Members of the BJP youth and women wings carried out the protest, which was led by state BJP general secretary Debashree Roy Chowdhury.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The state government wants to divert attention from the real child trafficking issue by arresting BJP leaders. In nursing homes across the state, TMC leaders are involved in child trafficking cases. In an attempt to cover this, the state government is using the CID to book our leaders in such cases under false charges. We demand a CBI inquiry to unearth the truth,” said Chowdhury. Police later released all the workers.