West Bengal bypolls: ‘We were able to vote without fear’

Armed police personnel help a voter outside a polling booth in Uluberia constituency on Monday. Partha Paul

Voters in Amta and Udaynarayanpur areas of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency on Monday said they were satisfied with the security arrangements made by the Election Commission (EC). “I am a regular at this polling booth and so far, I have not faced any threat or intimidation while coming here. The environment was peaceful and we were being able to cast our votes without fear,” Manju Pal told The Indian Express at Amta Balika Vidyalaya. Six CRPF personnel were deployed at this girl’s school, which had two polling booths.

“There was a sense of fear among voters in the last few elections in the state due to widespread poll violence. This time, the EC made adequate security arrangements to provide better security,” said Dhiman Jana, another voter.

In Udaynarayanur’s Saradha Charan Institution, polling agents from all four major parties (TMC, BJP, CPM and Congress) were present inside the polling stations. “The polling has been smooth since morning and polling agents of four major political parties are present here. There has been no violence here,” a polling officer told The Indian Express.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside Keijuri High School at Gangarampur, Uluberia South. “Polling here has never been so peaceful before. Despite booths camps being set up in close proximity by TMC, BJP and CPM, there has been no trouble so far. I cannot imagine when was the last time we cast our votes in such a peaceful manner,” said Nitai Khara, a resident of Uluberia South.

