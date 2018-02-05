West Bengal: After bypolls, state BJP holds review meeting

The BJP held a review meeting at its state party headquarters on Sunday to introspect about its performance in the recent Uluberia and Noapara bypolls. The BJP emerged second in the race for both seats, pushing the Left Front to third position and increasing its vote share. BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal chaired the meeting, which was attended by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, party leader Mukul Roy and others.

Sources said the central leadership was satisfied with the party’s performance in the bypolls with its limited organisational strength. However, they also expressed concern over the margin of votes between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

“Although we emerged second in both seats, the central leadership expressed concern over the margin of votes between BJP and TMC. The central leadership has asked us to intensify our booth-level campaigns and set up booth-level committees in every constituency,” said a senior state BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

In Uluberia Lok Sabha bypoll, BJP got 2,93,018 votes which is about 1,60,000 more than what it had received in 2014. At 23.29 per cent votes, it was a 12 per cent increase from 2014. In Noapara Assembly seat, TMC candidate Sunil Singh received 1,01,729 votes and won by a margin of 63,018 votes while the BJP registered 38,711 votes.

