West Bengal bye-elections: Sizeable chunk of Left’s vote share may have gone to BJP, say experts

Sajda Ahmed (Second from left) TMC’s winning candidate in Uluberia. (Express photo) Sajda Ahmed (Second from left) TMC’s winning candidate in Uluberia. (Express photo)

While the Trinamool Congress once again emerged as the winner by a massive margin in both Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara Assembly bypolls, political observers said that a sizeable chunk of the Left’s vote share may have gone to the BJP, which stood second again. The CPM and Congress, which contested without an “understanding” this time, stood third and fourth respectively in both seats.

As the results were declared, BJP saw a sharp rise in vote share, though not remotely enough to challenge the ruling party in the state. “This time we stood second. Next time we will be first. We are the prime Opposition in Bengal now,” said Rahul Sinha BJP national secretary.

According to political analysts, the results have set the stage for the upcoming panchayat polls and Lok Sabha elections next year.

The BJP recorded a 23.29 per cent vote share in Uluberia (2,93,018 votes), which is a 12 per cent increase from 2014 (11.56 per cent). The CPM recorded 11 per cent votes (1,38,792 votes), 20 per cent less than 2014 (31.15 per cent). Trinamool Congress candidate Sajda Ahmed, wife of late TMC MP Sultan Ahmed, whose death necessitated the bypoll on this seat, secured 767,219 votes (61 per cent).

“This is a growing trend in Bengal. Though the Trinamool Congress has won by a huge margin, the BJP has made inroads at the cost of the Left in Uluberia. This is just bypolls, and there was a sympathy wave for Sultan Ahmed. In Noapara too, the BJP has come second. It seems that a sizeable number of voters are moving from Left to BJP. In the near future, it is expected that the votes will be polarised between BJP and TMC, though it is wrong to think that the ruling party would lose in a number of seats,” said Shibaji Pratim Basu, a political science expert.

“The advantage Trinamool Congress is enjoying is that Opposition votes are still fluid and divided, whereas the TMC votes are consolidated,” he added.

The Uluberia Lok Sabha seat was a CPM stronghold till 2009, with party leader Hannan Mollah being an 8-time MP from the seat since 1980. In 2009, however, he lost to Sultan Ahmed.

“We have lost the bypoll because of communal polarisation by TMC and BJP. While our Hindu votes went to BJP, our minority vote went to TMC,” said CPM candidate Sabiruddin Mollah in Uluberia.

“Recently, our central committee had officially put its stamp on a political line where we pushed away the Congress. This is bound to happen in Bengal. If we do not consolidate ourselves and the votes of Congress and CPM, the BJP and TMC will take advantage. Noapara was a Congress seat, and in Uluberia, we had a chance of winning. Our party should introspect, with panchayat polls just three months away,” said a senior CPM leader.

In Noapara, BJP got 38,711 votes and emerged second. With this performance, the party registered a 20 per cent vote share, which is almost an 8 per cent increase from 2016 Assembly polls.

Interestingly, in 2016 in Noapara, the CPM did not field a candidate following an “understanding” with the Congress, and the combined vote share of the Left Front and Congress was 43 per cent. It was the Congress candidate who had won in 2016 by a slender margin of 1,004 votes.

Equations were different this time. After contesting the election on its own strength, the CPM candidate registered 35,497 votes (19 per cent), while the Congress candidate registered 10,527 votes (less than one percent of the vote share). TMC won in this seat, with its candidate Sunil Singh securing 101,729 votes (54.55 per cent).

“In the last election in Noapara, the Congress candidate won because there was an understanding with CPM. This time, they pulled out of it. Trinamool got the advantage of a split Opposition vote,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Since 2014, BJP’s vote share has been rising in Bengal. In the Contai Assembly bypoll in April 2017, BJP stood second with a 30 per cent vote share. In the civic polls in August last year too, it had come in second after the Trinamool, which swept the polls.

In 2011 Assembly polls, when Mamata Banerjee had ended 34 years of Left rule, BJP had secured 4 per cent of the vote share, and jumped to 17 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Thereafter, in 2016 Assembly polls, its share dropped to 10.2 per cent. Since then, however, the party’s vote share has risen in the state.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App