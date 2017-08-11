West Bengal: Businessman shot at in Khardah, one arrested

Police have arrested one person in the case. (Representational image) Police have arrested one person in the case. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old businessman was shot at in broad daylight allegedly by two men from a point black range at Khardah in North-24 Parganas district on Thursday. Police have arrested one person in the case. Sources said that Babun Das sustained serious injuries on the lower portion of his abdomen, but his condition is stated to be stable. Das’s family has alleged business rivalry behind the attack.

Police sources said that Das, who is a supplier of sand and raw materials, was standing at a construction site at Rajaroad in Khardah when suddenly the assailants walked close to him and shot at him from a point blank range.

“Hearing the gunshot, people rushed towards him. He was immediately taken to R G Kar hospital on bike by locals. The crowd managed to get hold of one of the assailants. We have recovered arms from the accused’s possession. He has been arrested,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The accused has been identified as Banta Shaw. “Prima facie, the accused was basically hired by someone else to attack Das. This might be a fallout of business rivalry or personal enmity. We are probing all the angles,” the officer said.

Lot of construction works are ongoing in the area where the incident took place. Police are investigating whether the attack was planned by some syndicate group.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App