West Bengal: Bus falls into canal breaking bridge railing, one dead

The accident occurred at Balirghat under Daulatabad police station area (Representational Image) The accident occurred at Balirghat under Daulatabad police station area (Representational Image)

A passenger bus broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a canal in Murshidabad district Monday, leaving at least one person dead, the police said. The accident occurred at Balirghat under Daulatabad police station area.

The rescuers found the body of a woman floating, the police said. It is not immediately know how many passengers were there in the bus that had sunk in the canal. The bus was going from Shikarpur in Nadia district to Malda.

