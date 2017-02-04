West Bengal Budget: Guv Tripathi praises govt, Opposition sees design to favour Trinamool

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

Inaugurating the Budget session of the state Assembly, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday praised the Mamata Banerjee government for its handling of the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-valued currency notes.

“Farmers, businessmen and even service holders suffered a lot after demonetisation and the state government’s role is appreciable. Even though there was a problem after demonetisation,the state government had carried out the development activities. All schemes taken up by the state government for development of Jangalmahal have been implemented,” said Tripathi.

Tripathi also praised the role played by the administration in maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state.

This did not go down too well with the Opposition, which had complained of “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. Led by the Left, the Opposition protested and marched towards the exit after Tripathi was done with his speech and was being escorted out by the Speaker and CM. They shouted that there was no mention of the law and order situation and of the Bhangar and Ausgram incidents in the speech. They alleged that the speech had been “scripted” to favour the ruling party.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the Opposition behaviour.

West Bengal finance minister, Amit Mitra will table the budget on February 10.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Panchayati Raj Sammel in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre over demonetisation.

“The note ban is causing a lot of problems in villages. The Centre should stop lecturing us on the issue of development. We, the people of West Bengal, believe in doing work more than talking about it. The Centre should stop giving lectures and start releasing funds for development of the state,” she said. “The communal harmony of the state should be protected at any cost. Panchayat members should always stay alert against rumour mongering. As certain section of people are trying to instigate communal violence in the state.”