BSF arrests three with 2.4 kg of ‘brown sugar’

THE BORDER Security Force (BSF) has arrested three people while seizing 2.4 kg of suspected brown sugar in Nadia district.

Officials said that following a tip-off on Thursday, BSF personnel had conducted special searches in Baishnabnagar, Kaliachak and Farakka areas. Around 12.35 am, officers observed a speeding white Scorpio car passing by the Kaliachak market. The information was passed to the team deployed at the Farakka toll plaza. Around 12.50 am, the Scorpio was stopped at the plaza.

“Three packets of brown coloured powder, suspected to be brown sugar, were found in a bag. The three occupants of the car were arrested. They have been identified as Latfur Sheikh (31) of Malda, Haidar Sheikh (21) of Malda and Rijwan Sheikh (38) of Nadia,” said an official.

Besides, a Samsung mobile phone and Rs 18,683 in cash were found on them. The three have been handed over to Baishnabnagar police station.

In another incident, eight silver balls worth around Rs 3.24 lakh have been seized from Vijaypur area in Nadia. After receiving a tip-off on Thursday, the BSF tried to stop a one person on way to the Indo-Bangladesh border. But the miscreant managed to escape. Later, after a thorough search of the area, the officials recovered the silver balls.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App