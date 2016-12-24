West Bengal: BJP team to visit Dhulagarh today

A three-member delegation of BJP MPs will visit Dhulagarh on Saturday to look into reported incidents of violence, the party said on Friday, claiming supporters and members of a particular community had been targeted. The delegation includes Satyapal Singh, a Lok Sabha member, and former Mumbai Police Commissioner; Jagdambika Pal, also a Lok Sabha member.

Roopa Ganguly, a state Rajya Sabha member, was set to be part of the group, but was on Friday admitted to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake with a “small brain haematoma”. As doctors have pronounced her condition as “stable and under observation”, it is unlikely that she will participate. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh will join the delegation once it reaches the state, party leaders said.

The BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling TMC has targeted Hindus in the area for their support of the saffron party. It also said the kin of those who lost their lives in the violence were given Rs 35,000 by the state government as compensation, while 150 families lost their homes.

“Ever since she became chief minister, almost 100 communal riots have happened, especially in the areas where the BJP’s graph has risen,” BJP spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh had claimed before mediapersons recently.

The BJP added that the kin should have at least been compensated in a better way. The party alleged that the government was a complete failure when it came to controlling such situations.

“TMC government gives shelter to terrorists. If we look at the past incidents from Nadia, Birbhum to Howrah (Dhulagarh), almost all districts have faced communal violence while the government kept silent just to appease minorities,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had told The Indian Express.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday enquired from the state Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha about the law and order situation there. According to information received from the Governor’s residence, Purakayastha briefed Tripathi on the matter.

“The governor asked the DGP to ensure peace and law and order in the area, and to take strict action against the culprits,” a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

Tension erupted in Dhulagarh when two groups reportedly clashed as a procession was brought out in the area last week. As per a senior officer at the Howrah Commissionerate, police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control when the groups hurled bombs at each other.