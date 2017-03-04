West Bengal: Bill to ‘monitor’ pvt healthcare centres passed

In an attempt to curb “unethical” practices in private healthcare institutes, the government Friday passed West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2017. The Bill provides for compensation in case of medical negligence and criminal proceedings against “guilty” medical establishments.

Tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, it sets up the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, which will monitor private healthcare institutes. The 13-member panel will be headed by a retired judge.

CM Mamata Banerjee, who drafted the bill, said it was aimed at ending harassment of patients in private hospitals and nursing homes. The Bill also brings clinics, dispensaries and polyclinics under its ambit.

“Private hospitals created such a situation that I was forced to bring this Bill. I had no intention to interfere in the business of private hospitals,” said Mamata, who is also the state health minister. “Hospitals will not be allowed to charge more than the amount specified in package for treatment. If there is additional cost, they must provide an estimate for the additional cost. That estimate will not go beyond a limit to be decided by the Commission,” she said.

The government rejected Opposition’s demand that it be sent to a standing committee for scrutiny and also turned down amendments moved by it before passing it by voice vote.