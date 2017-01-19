West Bengal: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation pulls up central agencies for tax evasion

Offices of central agencies in the CGO complex, such as the ED and CBI, were served notice by the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for evading taxes to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, in what is alleged to be the latest move in the ongoing tussle between the state government and Centre.

Officials from the BMC have denied that the move is political, claiming hundreds of notices had been dispatched to all areas within their jurisdiction about 10 to 15 days ago, and had been planned much earlier. The CGO complex has been the main site of agitation for the Trinamool government against the Centre, following the arrest of two party MPs in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

“Defaulters will be penalised as specified under The West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act if they fail to clear dues. We have sent such notices to every tax defaulter under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, which includes the CGO complex. They use all the services of the corporation, so they have to pay taxes. It is as simple as that,” Mayor of BMC, Sabyasachi Dutta, told The Indian Express.

“The letter has been sent to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), as the tax defaulters at CGO complex comes under their umbrella,” said Dutta. According to corporation sources, provision of services such as water and garbage cleaning will be withdrawn if the dues are not paid on time. The BMC is reportedly due to receive Rs 20 crore from different central offices located under their jurisdiction, sources said.

“There are huge defaulters, and corporation taxes are a considerable source of income for us. If these dues are paid on time, development work would be easier,” said a BMC source.