West Bengal Assembly Budget session: Congress came in, protested, walked out

Taking a u-turn, the Congress on Wednesday returned to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly only to walk out later. On Tuesday the party had announced that it would boycott the rest of the on-going budget session to protest against the alleged attack on Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan by the Assembly marshals. However, they returned to the Assembly to join the the Left Front’s protest inside the House. They protested for about 20 minutes before walking out along with the Left parties.

Later, the party organised a March to Assembly which was cut short by police. The officers prevented the rally in S N Banerjee Road and party workers blocked the road. State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the ruling party of running the state with the help of the police.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has unleashed a reign of terror in the state. They have killed poor farmers at Bhangar which exposed that people are not with the government. But our workers will not bow down to the government’s arm-twisting tactics. We will be on the streets to counter the violence and terror of Trinamool Congress,” Chowdhury said. The rally was called off about 30 minutes later.