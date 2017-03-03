West Bengal: Amidst row, Apollo region chief resigns

FOLLOWING the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Thursday announced that Rupali Basu, the group’s president of eastern region, has resigned. It added that Rana Dasgupta would take over as the chief executive officer of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata with immediate effect.

An official communication from the hospital management stated that the group’s director of the southern region, N Satyabhama, would take additional charge of the eastern region.

The hospital was accused of delaying the release of a patient — Sanjoy Roy, who had met with a road accident — after his relatives failed to settle the bill fully. The family had alleged they had to provide to the hospital certificates of fixed deposit as guarantee before they were allowed to shift the patient to state-run SSKM Hospital. Roy later died at SSKM.

Later, his wife Ruby Roy lodged a complaint against Apollo at the Phoolbagan police station.

The hospital has also been in the news since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up its management for its alleged unethical money-making practices” at a meeting with private hospitals and nursing homes. After receiving several complaints regarding inflated bills, Mamata had asked the hospital management to curb its ways.