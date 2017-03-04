West Bengal: After medical institutes, CM Mamata Banerjee trains guns on pvt schools

Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

AFTER CRACKING the whip on private hospitals and nursing homes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to pull up private educational institutions, which have been accused of charging excessive fees and taking donations from parents.

Mamata, while addressing the Assembly on Friday, said she would soon convene a meeting with representatives of private schools and colleges to formulate a “policy” to curb such practices once the state and central board examinations were over.

“There are private schools, colleges and universities in the state which are very good, but there are some which demand huge amount of money and charge exorbitant fees. They do it to compete with other institutes. If anyone can afford such charges, it is absolutely alright, but I think there should be a limit. We have to control this without interfering in autonomy of educational institutions,” the CM said.

“I will soon convene a meeting with representatives of private educational institutions, but first let all state and central board examinations get over. I will take advice from teachers and then formulate a policy. Let us part good education to students who are the future,” she added.

Sources in the state education department said Mamata was forced to pull up the institutions after she received several complaints regarding huge admission fees and donations.

Welcoming the move, Nabarun De, member of Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), said: “We will definitely attend the meeting and apprise her about problems, which we have been facing. We welcome this move.”