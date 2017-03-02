West Bengal: ABVP to protest against ‘anti-nationals’ in front of Calcutta University

The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS’ students’ wing, has decided to bring the heat of Delhi’s student politics onto the streets of Kolkata. To condemn the acts of “Left-backed anti-national” students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the group will protest in front of Calcutta University on Thursday.

“Outsiders had stirred up trouble in (Delhi’s) Ramjas College. They were the Left-backed anti-national students of JNU who wanted to raise anti-national slogans in the name of freedom of expression. Our organisation, which is nationalist in nature, cannot allow this. Why would some ask for freedom in Kashmir, Manipur and Buxar district in Bihar? They want to divide the country by creating unrest in universities and colleges,” said Subir Haldar, ABVP state vice-president.

“It is the duty of every individual to uphold the true sense of nationalism and recognise the contribution made by Indian Army. Our members will stage a demonstration outside Calcutta University tomorrow to denounce the acts of the Left-backed anti-national students,” Haldar said.